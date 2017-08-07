New Philips phone with 8MP camera visits TENAA

A Philips smartphone bearing the model number S310X has just been certified by Chinese regulatory authority TENAA. So we assume that the company will first release the smartphone in China.

Looking at the TENAA listing, the Philips S310X comes with not so impressive specs. It is listed with 1GB, 2GB and 3GB of RAM for the memory capacity. So most probably, the smartphone will come in three different memory variants. There is another possibility that Philips has not yet decided which amount of RAM would be used. In addition, the Philips phone would be available in three different storage variants as well.

The basic version with 8GB, another with 16GB, and the highest one with 32GB of native storage space. So presumably, the Philips S310X will have three variations of this device with the 8GB model corresponding to the 1GB RAM variant, while the 16GB model corresponds to the 2GB RAM variant and the 32GB model corresponds to the 3GB RAM variant.

As for the processor, it is only mentioned that the chipset runs at 1.25GHz. Talking about the optics part, the smartphone flaunts an 8MP rear-facing main snapper with LED flash as well as a 2MP selfie camera on the front.

Besides this, the Philips S310X runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow right out of the box and packs a rather small 2,000mAh battery to keep the lights on. In addition, the handset will offer VoLTE support, which means it will support 4G LTE for the network speeds.

As of now, this is all we know about this unnamed device. Hopefully, Philips will make some announcement in the upcoming days.

