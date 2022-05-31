New Pixel Flagship Spotted With High-Res Display; Is It Google’s Foldable Phone? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pixel 7 series are set to debut in October, which is just a few months away. The series will include the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. But it looks like another model might debut alongside, which was spotted with high-end flagship features. One of the prominent features spotted was the premium display on this mysterious Pixel phone.

Google Pixel 7 Series Display Details

The mysterious Google Pixel flagship was spotted by 9To5 Google, which further explains the flagship display. To note, the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are codenamed Panther and Cheetah with P10 and C10 number in their AOSP or Android Open Source Project.

Here, the display details of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were revealed to be 90Hz FHD+ 1080 x 2400 resolution and 120Hz Quad HD+ 1440 x 3210 resolution, respectively. It was also discovered that the smartphones were retaining the same Samsung panels found on their predecessors, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Mysterious Pixel Phones Spotted

Now, two more Pixel phones were spotted by the publication, codenamed Felix and Lynx. Rumors speculate the Felix phone could be the Pixel 7a. On the other hand, not much is known about the mysterious Lynx smartphone.

Leaks suggest this could be the Pixel Notepad, which is the brand's delayed foldable phone. The upcoming Google Pixel Notepad is tipped to draw power from the Tensor 2 chipset, which promises multiple upgrades.

Another Pixel Phone With BOE Display?

That's not all. The report further mentions another smartphone tagged G10 in AOSP. This unknown Pixel G10 phone is also powered by the Tensor chipset and could be a high-end flagship with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Interestingly, more details of this G10 Pixel phone have appeared. The phone utilizes the BOE display instead of Samsung, offering Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. It also measures 71 x 15mm in size, confirming that it isn't the Pixel Tablet, tipped to launch next year.

The report makes it clear that Google has many devices set for launch in the coming months. For now, we can expect the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and maybe even the Pixel 7a to launch in the next few months.

