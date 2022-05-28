Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro Will Retain Pixel 6 Series Displays With Mild Improvements News oi-Akshay Kumar

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones were surprisingly introduced by the search titan at this year's I/O event earlier this month. At the event, the company only showcased the back design of the upcoming Pixel flagships. Now, a report by 9to5Google has revealed a few details regarding the displays of the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

The source claims that the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will be featuring the same display panels that are found on the Pixel 6 series handsets. So we can expect the Pixel 7 to have a screen panel with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Pixel 7 Pro is said to offer a resolution of 1,440 x 3,120 pixels and a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

While the screen panels will be similar to the Pixel 6 series, the source suggests that we can expect some mild improvements. These could be in terms of quality, brightness, power consumption, or any kind of combination of all these. The report also mentions that the Pixel 7's screen will be slightly smaller, making it 1mm narrower and 2mm shorter than the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 7 Pro is tipped to sport the ability to run natively in 1,080p mode. This will likely save battery for users in the Low Power Mode. The phone's screen size will be identical to its predecessor, the Pixel 6 Pro. We already know that the Pixel 7 series will be retaining the camera visor design of their predecessors. No other details regarding the new Pixels have been revealed by the source.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Features We Know So Far

Google has already revealed that the Pixel 7 duo will be powered by the next-generation of the Tensor chipset from the brand. The Pixel 7 will be featuring two rear cameras, while the Pixel 7 Pro will get a triple camera module on the back. The right side of these devices will house the power button and the volume rocker. The fingerprint sensors are expected to be placed below their screens.

While the camera module will still be featuring a horizontal bump, there will be a few changes on the new Pixels. This time, the camera bar will be made of aluminum, which will also be present on the side rails. The new Pixels will be ditching the two-tone color design at the rear. Unfortunately, no other details regarding the Pixel 7 series specifications are available at the moment.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Will Be Fully Unveiled In September

Google is going to properly unveil the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro at some point later this fall, possibly in the September -December timeline. The devices will be going on sale in the US for sure, but there's no word regarding availability in other markets. For Indian consumers, the company will be releasing the Pixel 6a by the end of this year. It will arrive as a mid-range 5G smartphone with the Tensor SoC.

