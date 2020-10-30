New Poco Mid-Range Smartphone Pegged For December Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last month, Poco X3 was launched in Europe before its India launch. Before this device could be launched in the other global markets, the company appears to be prepping another new smartphone launch that is tipped to happen before the end of this year.

Upcoming Poco Smartphone Launch

As per the Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma, the next smartphone from Poco will be launched in the first half of December, provided everything goes as per the plan. While the upcoming smartphone from Poco is said to be launched between December 1 and 15, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

Furthermore, the tipster hinted that it will be a global launch (probably Europe). For now, there is no word regarding the launch of this upcoming Poco smartphone in India. Besides the launch date, in a reply to a user, the tipster revealed that this new device will be a mid-ranger.

Given that the company has already launched its flagship smartphone, the Poco F2 Pro and a mid-range Poco X3 globally, it makes sense to expect a mid-range smartphone in India. When it comes to India launches from the company, the Poco X3 was launched with a massive 6000mAh battery.

Is It Rebranded Redmi Note 10 4G?

Recently, a tweet by the Poco Global Spokesperson, Angus Kai Ho Ng suggested that the company is not done with the launches. Soon after the same, an upcoming smartphone carrying the model number M2010J19CG was spotted at the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission). This model number is quite reminiscent to that of the M2010J19SC, which could be heading to China as the Redmi Note 10 4G. Moreover, the same device was also certified at China's 3C database listing with support 22.5W fast charging.

As of now, the other details surrounding the upcoming Poco smartphone remain unknown and we need to wait for further details to be revealed in the form of rumors and leaks in the near future.

