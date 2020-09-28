New Realme Q Series Smartphone Launch Likely Pegged For October 13 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last week, the Realme VP confirmed that they will unveil a new smartphone running Realme UI 2.0 sometime in October. It is speculated that the upcoming smartphone could long to the Realme Q series. Now, it looks like this smartphone has got a possible launch date and it is expected to be unveiled on October 13.

Well, a Weibo-based tipster Digital Chat Station with a good track record has claimed that the new Realme Q series smartphone will be unveiled on October 13. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this smartphone for now.

Upcoming Realme Smartphones Spotted

Last week, two Realme smartphones carrying the model numbers RMX2173 and RMX2117 were certified by TENAA, the Chinese certification authority. From the database listing, it looks like the RMX2173 has similar specifications as the Realme X7 with the model number RMX2176. This hints that the RMX2173 could be unveiled with the moniker Realme X7 Lite. Notably, the only major difference between both devices is the presence of downgraded cameras.

Furthermore, the tipster goes on stating that the RMX2173 could arrive in the Realme Q series. To recall, the first smartphone in this series, the Realme Q was launched in September 2019 and was rebranded Realme 5 Pro. Given that the rumor mills have started hinting about the next Realme Q series smartphone (allegedly) Realme Q2, there is no word regarding its official name for now.

Realme Q2 Rumored Specs

From the existing reports, the Realme Q2 is believed to arrive with a 6.43-inch S-AMOLED punch-hole FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Also, there appears to be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Moving on to the hardware aspects, the upcoming Realme smartphone appears to make use of a 2.4GHz octa-core processor along with up to 6GB RAM, a dual-cell battery, and support for 65W fast charging technology.

Believed to run Android 10 topped with Realme UI 2.0, this upcoming Realme smartphone is said to have a 16MP selfie camera and up to 256GB storage space. At its rear, it is believed to flaunt a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP tertiary sensor, and a 2MP fourth sensor but their functionalities remain unknown as yet.

