New Redmi K20 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12GB RAM To Launch On September 19

The Redmi K20 Pro is one of the most affordable flagship smartphones of 2019. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and offers a lot of features which are not usually seen at the pricing that the device has been offered. The company recently claimed to ship more than 3 million Redmi K20 Pro units across the globe. To celebrate the same, the brand is releasing a brand new Redmi K20 Pro powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

The Snapdragon 855 Plus is the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm based on 7nm fabrication. It is an overclocked Snapdragon 855 variant with a maximum CPU clock speed of 2.96GHz, which results in better performance. Besides, the smartphone will come with a 64MP and a 48MP camera setup with 12GB RAM.

As of now, there is no additional information if the upcoming variant of the Redmi K20 Pro might come with. Do note that, OnePlus is also launching its Snapdragon 855 Plus powered smartphone -- the OnePlus 7T just a week after the announcement of the new Redmi K20 Pro.

Should You Wait For The New Redmi K20 Pro?

If you are planning to get the Redmi K20 Pro, then, go ahead with the plan. The aforementioned launch date is for the China launch, and it might or might not come to India. Besides, the performance difference between the Snapdragon 855 and the Snapdragon 855 Plus is around ten percent, and one will not notice a difference unless the devices are compared hand-in-hand.

Due to the upgraded processor, the upcoming Redmi K20 Pro might cost a bit more than the current model. The Redmi K20 Pro in itself is also a great phone and is the only smartphone from the brand that got Android 10 update as soon as it got announced.

