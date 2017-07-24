New “Surface Phone” from Microsoft is in the works; reveals patent

We all know that Microsoft has witnessed a significant loss in the revenue from its Surface PC line and Windows phone. However, the company has apparently not given up.

We say this as Microsoft is planning to come with a new set of devices called "Surface Phones" for its customers. The Redmond-based tech giant has even made its patent public. According to a report published on Forbes today, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has confirmed that Microsoft will "make more phones, but they will not look like phones that are there today."

If you can remember, a few months ago, Nadella announced that 2017 would see Microsoft launch the ultimate mobile device saying, "We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device."

On July 21, Microsoft reported that the Windows Surface revenue decreased two percent. The reason stated by the company is product life-cycle transitions. While for phones, the revenues were effectively zero as with the last quarter.

So it is quite surprising that despite suffering from losses, Microsoft has filed a patent on smartphones. Titled 'Wireless Communications Device', the patent talks about a bendable smartphone that will come equipped with antenna, battery, SIM card holders and screen connectors split over a hinge to create a dual-winged device.

On the consumer side of things, Microsoft will continue to build up its cloud based activities that drove exponential growth and helped it report much better profits than expected for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, which ended on June 30.

IANS Report