New variant of Mi Max 2 with 3GB RAM and Snapdragon 617 coming soon?

Apparently, a lot of Xiaomi phones are coming down the pipe. We say this as a Xiaomi handset codenamed as Xiaomi Helium has made an appearance on benchmark site Geekbench.

As always, the benchmark listing has revealed some of the specifications of the device. According to that, Xiaomi Helium would come equipped with a mid-range Snapdragon 617 processor, which is identified by the msm8952 alias it is listed with. For CPU, it has an Octa-core chip that runs at 1.40GHz. In terms of software, the Xiaomi model is speculated to have the latest version of Android Nougat.

We are assuming that the OS will be topped with Xiaomi's own MIUI ROM. Besides this, the smartphone is also listed with 3GB of RAM. Unfortunately, the Geekbench listing has not revealed anything else. So as of now, we don't have any information regarding the device's display size, resolution, internal storage, camera configuration etc.

Hopefully, this Xiaomi handset will appear in TENAA and other benchmark sites in the upcoming days to give us a better idea.

Well, if you remember, last year's Mi Max was codenamed as Helium and Hydrogen. The 32 GB variant was identified as Helium, while the 64GB and 128GB variants were known as Hydrogen.

On the other hand, the Mi Max 2 has just been launched with a Snapdragon 625 chip inside. Storage-wise, the successor of the Mi Max has 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB inbuilt storage.

So there is a possibility of Xiaomi introducing a new variant of the same device with watered down specs. Maybe, this variant of the Mi Max 2 will have 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. While we can't say for sure, this doesn't seem unreasonable.