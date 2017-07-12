Xiaomi Redmi 5 key specs and price leak: MIUI 9, 3860mAh battery expected

Xiaomi is recently hitting the headlines for several things. In a recent development, we saw the image of what looked like the Redmi Note 5A retail box emerge online. Now, we have the key specifications of the Redmi 4 successor.

According to a Weibo post, Xiaomi is not only prepping to launch the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5A but also the Redmi 5. It revealed that the Redmi 5 will be equipped with either the Snapdragon 625 SoC or Snapdragon 630 SoC while its predecessor makes use of the Snapdragon 435 SoC.

While this seems to be an improvement, the battery capacity is likely to be reduced in the upcoming model. We say so as the Redmi 5 is tipped to draw the power from a 3680mAh battery while the Redmi 4 houses a 4100mAh battery under its hood. However, the good news is that the smaller battery will support the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.

Change in design From the image that is seen above, it is clear that Xiaomi could be planning to use a flat design with curved sides for the Redmi 5. Maybe, the battery capacity had to be reduced in order to achieve the change in design. Nevertheless, this need not be the final design of the smartphone. Multiple variants likely Talking about the other specifications, the Redmi 5 is believed to flaunt a 5-inch HD 720p display. The Snapdragon processor is likely to be teamed up with different RAM and storage capacities such as 3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage options. The device might house a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and arrive with MIUI 9 out of the box. Price is also out Interestingly, the leak also reveals the possible pricing information of the Xiaomi Redmi 5. The Snapdragon 625, 3GB+16GB variant might be priced at 859 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,000) while the 3GB+32GB variant with the same chipset is said to be priced at 1039 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000). The Snapdragon 630 equipped models are said to be priced starting 1099 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,500) and go up to 1299 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,000) for the 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants respectively.

