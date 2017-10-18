New variant of Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) visits GFXBench with slightly upgraded specs

Samsung recently launched the entry-level J2 (2017) in India. Now, it seems like the company plans to launch another variant of the smartphone.

We say this as a handset bearing the model number SM-J250G has been spotted on the benchmark site GFXBench. The model number clearly suggests that it is a new variant of the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017). According to the GFXBench listing, the smartphone will come with a larger 5-inch display with the screen resolution of 960×540 pixels. The type of the display is not mentioned though.

Under the hood, the Samsung SM-J250G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. The chipset is clubbed with 2GB of RAM (1.3GB usable) and 16GB of native storage space. The storage space is likely to be further expanded.

As for optics, the smartphone appears to feature an 8MP rear-facing primary camera with autofocus, face detection and LED flash. Likewise, there lies a 5MP camera at the front for selfies and video calling.

The benchmark further reveals that the Samsung SM-J250G will arrive pre-installed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. The connectivity features offered by the phone include GPS, Bluetooth, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and altimeter.

The original Samsung J2 (2017), on the other hand, features a 4.7-inch QHD (540×960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Inside, it makes use of a 1.3GHz quad-core Exynos processor which is coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of expandable (up to 128GB) inbuilt storage space.

The device also has a 5MP rear autofocus camera with flash, as well as a 2MP front camera. The Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) is backed by a 2,000mAh removable battery and it runs on an unspecified version of Android OS.

The dual-SIM smartphone supports USB on-the-go (USB OTG) and it offers with connectivity features such as 4G, GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, Glonass, and 3.5mm audio jack.

