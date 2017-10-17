Samsung Galaxy S8's camera may soon get Portrait Mode

2017 can be described as the year of bezel-less and dual-camera smartphones. However, unlike most of the flagships released this year, Samsung Galaxy S8 came with a single camera at both front and back.

Hence, despite equipped with several features, the Galaxy S8's camera falls short in some aspects. This is why Samsung is probably planning to bring the Portrait Mode to the smartphone. This particular feature could land through an upcoming software update. We say this based on the response from the company to a customer who asked if such a feature is inbound.

The email from Samsung Electronics support read, "there is no information yet, but we hope that you will get portrait mode update with the next SW".

Usually, the support responses only contain the first part, but this one kind of hints that users could expect the feature soon. Of course, we are drawing the conclusion based on assumptions and there is no official confirmation yet.

In any case, it would be great if the Samsung Galaxy S8 gets the Portrait Mode. Since the smartphone lacks a dedicated telephoto lens like the Galaxy Note 8, it can't capture images in Bokeh effect. However, users can always achieve the same blurred background with the use of software. Even Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users do the same thing.

If Samsung Galaxy S8 gets the Portrait Mode, chances are its larger sibling, Galaxy S8 Plus will also get the feature. Both of the smartphones come with 12MP Dual Pixel rear snapper with LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens.

Via