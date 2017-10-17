Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 debuts with 8-inch display and IP68 certification

Samsung yesterday released the user manual of its Galaxy Tab Active 2. Soon after that, the company launched the device without much fanfare, as reported by LETSGODIGITAL.

The tablet had appeared in many leaks, and most of the speculations have turned out right. Meant specifically for business use, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 is claimed to withstand extreme weather conditions. It has an IP68 certification, which means the device can be submerged in water up to 5 feet deep up to 30 minutes. It is also dust resistant.

Furthermore, being a rugged version, the Galaxy Tab Active 2 carries MIL-STD-810 certified. Hence, it is said to hold out against extreme pressures, temperatures, climates, shocks, and traps.

The tablet comes with an 8-inch display that offers a screen resolution of 1,280×800 pixels. Thanks to the technology employed by Samsung, the display can be with gloves on as well as wet fingers.

The tablet features a physical home button, which double functions as a fingerprint scanner. As shown in the user manual, the Galaxy Tab Active 2 comes with both Bixby Home and Bixby Voice. Notably, not many Samsung devices boast the presence of Bixby voice assistant.

On the optics front, the tablet features an 8MP rear-facing camera with auto focus. Likewise, there is a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The front camera is said to feature Face Detection technology.

In addition, the new device offers AR capabilities, NFC, and 4G connectivity.

The Black colored Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 4G variant will go on sale in the Netherlands at the end of November at €500 (approximately Rs. 38,250) including VAT.

Since Samsung is yet to update its website, rest of the specifications have not come to light. The moment we get the information, we will update you.