New Xiaomi Series Or Sub-Brand Launching Soon With Stock Android; To Be Aimed At Tech Geeks

Xiaomi is one of the most popular Chinese OEMs, bringing in sub-brands like Redmi, Black Shark, and the now independent Poco. A new report suggests Xiaomi could launch a new series or a sub-brand aimed at tech enthusiasts. The lineup could include smartphones and tablets initially, and expand later on.

New Xiaomi Sub-Brand Or Series: What To Expect?

Presently, Xiaomi has skipped the Mi branding for its flagship offering. Redmi phones are generally considered to be mid-rangers similar to powerful Poco phones. Black Shark phones are more game-centric with high-end features. But the similarity between all these phones is the MIUI custom skin.

A report by The Mobile India says the new Xiaomi sub-brand will launch stock Android devices that could target Google Pixel phones. The report quotes industry sources who suggest Xiaomi is targeting tech enthusiasts and geeks - a segment largely overlooked in the current market.

The report further states that the new Xiaomi sub-brand phones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 processors and will run stock Android. The affordable Xiaomi phones would likely include the Snapdragon 765 processor whereas the high-end models could feature the Snapdragon 778 SoC.

Xiaomi MIUI skin and other loaded bloatware won't be available on these phones, allowing users freedom to explore more. The Chinese brand will also provide up to four years of security patches.

New Xiaomi Sub-Brand Launching Soon

Speculation is high around the new Xiaomi series or sub-brand. Some claim the brand could revive the Xiaomi A series whereas a few others argue we might have a new Xiaomi sub-brand launching soon. Rumors also suggest the upcoming Xiaomi sub-brand phones could be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India.

The high-end phones could target brands like Nothing, OnePlus, and even Google Pixel phones with stock Android. That said, Xiaomi is yet to officially tease the new series.

Presently, not many brands offer stock Android. While Google Pixel phones are powerful, they've been absent from the Indian market. Motorola phones come with a near-stock Android experience but the market share has been quite low. The new Xiaomi sub-brand aimed at tech geeks could offer a premium smartphone experience.

