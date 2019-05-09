Next-gen iPhone XR is confirmed to sport a dual camera setup News oi-Vivek iPhone XR is currently available in India for Rs 53,900

The current generation Apple iPhones does pack a premium camera hardware, which can take some good pictures, in almost every condition. With the upcoming iPhone series, the company is expected to improve the overall camera experience, by adding at least one more camera to the existing camera setup.

Dual camera setup

The newly leaked iPhone XR renders look a lot like the current generation iPhone, which is the best selling smartphone for Apple for the last two quarters. The one significant difference between the iPhone XR successor and the iPhone XR is the primary camera. The iPhone XR successor came with a single 12 MP camera, whereas, the iPhone XR successor will feature a dual camera setup.

Earlier leaks about the phone speculated that the device would use a super-wide angle lens with the standard 12 MP camera. The CAD-based 3D renders also suggest that the iPhone XR successor will offer a 6.1-inch display (identical to the iPhone XR), and the company is most likely to use liquid retina display or IPS LCD screen.

Though the next-gen iPhones are expected to come with an USB-type C port, the iPhone XR successor still has a lightning port, and it is most likely that other iPhones will also follow the same suite.

Other than the change in the camera setup, the iPhone XR successor looks precisely like the original iPhone XR, and the smartphone is expected to launch in at least five colors.

Apple recently reduces the price of the iPhone XR in India from Rs 76,900 to Rs 53,900, which makes it a great deal, especially for those who were waiting to get the latest iPhone at an affordable price tag.

As we are still at least five months away from the next generation iPhones, this is the right time to buy a new iPhone, especially after the recent price reduction.