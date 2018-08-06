No hardware camera upgrades for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung will soon be taking wraps off its Galaxy Note 9 phablet. The device is expected to bring a lot of new feature to the table, but Ice Universe claims that the camera improvements will solely by software based.

The claims corroborate with the previous allegation that the dual camera on the rear panel will be the same as the one seen on Galaxy S9 Plus. The setup will comprise two 12MP sensors with one equipped with variable aperture lens supporting both f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture settings. The secondary module will make do with a f/2.4 lens, just like the Galaxy S9 Plus.

The upgrades that the company would make for its next flagship device should come in the form of "unique" algorithm changes and additions, the source said. One recent rumor points out that the Galaxy Note 9 can record super slow-mo videos at 960 fps for 0.4 seconds.

The enhancements might also make it to the company's 2018 flagship devices eventually. The Galaxy S9 came out with one of the best cameras in its class, so software tweaks would be enough to help maintain the competitiveness at the photography front. Samsung is also said to be looking to incorporate triple camera setups into its 2019 devices, including the Galaxy S10 and even a portion of the Galaxy A (2019) series.

Besides, there are reports that the Galaxy S10 will have a nearly identical design to the Galaxy S9. The same source previously claimed that the company is yet to make a final decision on the overall design of the Galaxy S10.

Though the previous reports claimed that the next flagship will see a major design overhaul, the new report claims otherwise. The 18.5:9 Super AMOLED panels aka Infinity Display, that the company has used for its last few generations of flagships, has been by far the only proof of a bezel-less mobile design working with a symmetrical screen. It also doesn't feature the controversial notch, making it even more desirable.

Samsung is hence expected to continue using the same panels for its forthcoming flagships, which also means the company will restrict the number of significant design changes. The Galaxy S9 series hardly changed the design elements and focused more on software upgrades.