Samsung Galaxy S10 might have the same looks as its precursor

Samsung will be unveiling its next S series smartphone next year, but the device has been in the rumor mill for quite some time. Now, a report claims that the next iteration will have a nearly identical design to the Galaxy S9. The same source previously claimed that the company is yet to make a final decision on the overall design of the Galaxy S10.

Though the previous reports claimed that the next flagship will see a major design overhaul, the new report claims otherwise. The 18.5:9 Super AMOLED panels aka Infinity Display, that the company has used for its last few generations of flagships, has been by far the only proof of a bezel-less mobile design working with a symmetrical screen. It also doesn't feature the controversial notch, making it even more desirable.

Samsung is hence expected to continue using the same panels for its forthcoming flagships, which also means the company will restrict the number of significant design changes. The Galaxy S9 series hardly changed the design elements and focused more on software upgrades.

If the Galaxy S10 line ends up being similar to the last two generations, it's should have features that would garner more user base for the brand. So far the reports claim that the device will pack an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor placed underneath the display.

It is also said to feature a 3D front facing camera that would be capable of sensing depth. The company is expected to launch three models and should be unveiled near the end of the first quarter next year. The device can be launched during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

Besides, the company will soon be launching its new Galaxy Note9. The company recently posted a promo video of the device accidentally. The video not only gives a good look at the device but also shows-off the S Pen stylus. The video also corroborates with the previous leaks and renders shared by several sources. The teaser also boasts about the battery life of the device and confirms that the Galaxy Note 9 will come with 1TB of storage while confirming microSD card expansion.

Design wise, the phablet is made out of metal and glass, just like its predecessor, while it manages to retain the 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom. It will sport a Type-C USB port which is housed alongside the audio jack, as well as the loudspeaker. The S Pen stylus will also be placed at the same place as seen on the Galaxy Note 8. The power key can be found on the right side, while the volume rockers and the Bixby buttons are housed on the left.