Samsung accidentally posts Galaxy Note 9 promo video

Samsung has started taking pre-orders for its Galaxy Note 9. Company's New Zealand website also posted a pre-order video alongside. Based on the title of that video "SAM0058 YT 1", and the fact that it was published ahead of time, we could assume that it was posted accidentally.

The video not only gives a good look at the device but also shows-off the S Pen stylus. The video also corroborates with the previous leaks and renders shared by several sources. The teaser also boasts about the battery life of the device and confirms that the Galaxy Note 9 will come with 1TB of storage while confirming microSD card expansion.

Design wise, the phablet is made out of metal and glass, just like its predecessor, while it manages to retain the 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom. It will sport a Type-C USB port which is housed alongside the audio jack, as well as the loudspeaker.

The S Pen stylus will also be placed at the same place as seen on the Galaxy Note 8. The power key can be found on the right side, while the volume rockers and the Bixby buttons are housed on the left.

The rear panel of the Galaxy Note 9 will be curved just like the display of the device. The phablet features a nearly bezel-less design as expected. The dual camera setup on the rear panel is aligned horizontally, corroborating the previous leaks. the camera is followed by a fingerprint scanner.

The rear panel will also include a heart rate sensor, and the same can be said for a dual-LED flash. The Galaxy Note 9 will arrive in both Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 845 SoC variants, while it will include 6GB of RAM, almost certainly. It will flaunt a large QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, and will run Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung's custom UI atop.

The company recently launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, a new 2-in-1 Android tablet. The Galaxy Tab S4 claims to deliver an experience that helps you work smarter by keeping you operating at the highest levels.

With the Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung is bringing Samsung DeX to the tablet for the first time. When connected to the optional Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately) or launched from the Quick Panel, the tablet powers on Samsung DeX, giving users the option to switch from the Android interface to a desktop experience. With Samsung DeX, you can open multiple desktop-style windows for your Android apps, including the Microsoft Office suite, directly on the Galaxy Tab S4, and re-size them when needed.