Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S4 with DeX support and S Pen

Samsung has announced the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, a new 2-in-1 Android tablet. The Galaxy Tab S4 claims to deliver an experience that helps you work smarter by keeping you operating at the highest levels.

With the Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung is bringing Samsung DeX to the tablet for the first time. When connected to the optional Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately) or launched from the Quick Panel, the tablet powers on Samsung DeX, giving users the option to switch from the Android interface to a desktop experience. With Samsung DeX, you can open multiple desktop-style windows for your Android apps, including the Microsoft Office suite, directly on the Galaxy Tab S4, and re-size them when needed.

If more screen is needed, there is also an option to extend Samsung DeX to an external monitor with a compatible HDMI to USB-C multi-port adapter (not included). When connected, the Galaxy Tab S4 can serve as a trackpad or a sketch pad, and it can continue to work as a fully functional Android tablet, giving users two screens to accomplish tasks.

The device is backed by a 7,300mAh battery that claims to provide up to 16 hours of video playback. Additionally, with Samsung Knox, Samsung's defense-grade mobile security platform, customers, and companies can ensure critical information is protected at multiple levels of the device. IT managers can also tailor the employee interface to align with business needs.

Samsung's S Pen comes in the box with the Galaxy Tab S4. You can take notes on the fly through the Screen-Off Memo feature, as well as navigate, translate and organize notes through Samsung Notes, and even send personalized texts through Samsung Live Message - all with the S Pen.

While similar in size to the Galaxy Tab S3, the Galaxy Tab S4 sports narrower bezels to fit a large 10.5-inch display with Super AMOLED technology, as well as a 16:10 screen ratio with 2560×1600, 287 pixels per inch (PPI) resolution. When it comes to audio, the Galaxy Tab S4 also comes with four speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

The Galaxy Tab S4 also features new and improved capabilities designed to manage your connected devices and lifestyle. Samsung Flow allows users to manage all of their devices by connecting and transferring files, tasks, and notifications. The SmartThings app on the Galaxy Tab S4 makes it easy to monitor and control your smart home devices right from the tablet. Plus, the Galaxy Tab S4's Daily Board allows you to view your favorite photos and everyday information such as the weather, calendar and time in one, easy-to-access place.