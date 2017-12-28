Nokia 1 Android Oreo Go Edition to be launched in March 2018

Nokia has been in the news on several occasions. The company has been doing rounds in the rumor mill and we have seen several leaks about its upcoming smartphone or smartphones. As such, we just heard about Nokia 9 and Nokia 7 as well as a 4G variant of 3310 in the past few days.

And now we are hearing new things about Nokia's upcoming smartphone. However, this time it's neither Nokia 9 nor 7 but rather a smartphone that will basically be a device that will be in a different genre by itself.

Well, reports coming in suggest that Nokia is now prepping a budget-centric smartphone for consumers. The smartphone will reportedly be dubbed as Nokia 1 and this smartphone will be part of the Android Go program. If it is so then Nokia will be available in emerging markets first and foremost.

Having said that, a Russian journalist, Eldar Murtazin has now tweeted that HMD Global is supposedly developing an entry-level Nokia-branded smartphone specifically for emerging markets. His tweet further states that the smartphone may be launched in March 2018.

Nokia 1 - Android Go, 5990. HD, IPS, 1/8gb - пристойный корпус. Март. Пока сырой. У Хуавея такой же и цена 4990 или 5490, еще не решено — Eldar Murtazin (@eldarmurtazin) December 26, 2017

Apart from this, he has revealed the alleged specs of the device. He has stated that the smartphone will come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage and the device will have an HD IPS display. And there's more. Murtazin has also revealed the possible cost of the handset. He has said that the device could be priced at 5990 Rubbles, which roughly translate to Rs. 6,550.

But it looks like Nokia won't be the only one launching Android Go devices next year. According to Murtazin Huawei is also working on similar smartphones as well. While it sounds interesting details are scarce right now. We are speculating the case.

Meanwhile, for those unaware Google's Android Go which was announced back in May is a program meant for emerging markets and for manufacturers who can develop affordable and budget-friendly smartphones for the consumers. Android Go is a toned down version of the company's ubiquitous Android mobile operating system. The technology has been specifically designed for devices with less than 1GB of RAM.

Google has said that Android Go is for devices where network coverage is scarce and mobile data is expensive. Furthermore, the aim of Google with Android Go is to ultimately provide the latest Android updates to the device owners.

