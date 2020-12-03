Nokia 10 Tipped To Launch With Snapdragon 888 Chipset: What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia 2.4 was one of the latest smartphones HMD Global launched in India. While this was an affordable smartphone, the company is reportedly working on a flagship device. Several rumors suggest the Nokia 10 flagship device will likely launch next year. Apparently, the Nokia 10 will feature the new Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Nokia 10 Tipped

According to Nokia anew, who took to Twitter to give us details of the new Nokia 10, the upcoming phone will flaunt a sapphire glass display. Also, the upcoming Nokia 10 will draw power from the Snapdragon 888 or the 888+ chipset. That said, the phone won't be hitting the market till the end of 2021, that's still a year to go.

Moreover, there's still no word about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset. The company just launched the next-gen flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, which several OEMs have already announced to feature. For all we know, Qualcomm might bring up the SD 888+ chipset in the second half of 2021, which is still a long way to go.

For now, nothing much is known about the Nokia 10. We're uncertain if the company will be calling that. Nokia was supposed to continue the Nokia 9 flagship series with the launch of the Nokia 9 Sirocco. However, with the pandemic and the consecutive lockdown, the company has shifted the focus on budget and affordable smartphones like the Nokia 2.4.

Nokia 10: What To Expect

In other words, the last flagship we saw from HMD Global was the Nokia 9 PureView back in 2019. The phone featured the then-flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset. The Nokia 9 PureView currently costs around Rs. 30,000 and packs a couple of premium features. The sturdy design and the penta-camera setup are some of the key features.

The Nokia 10 might also feature similar specs like a penta-camera setup, or at least a quad-camera setup with high-resolution pixels. The classic Nokia design with a sturdy build might also be expected. Coupled with the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, the Nokia 10 might be the go-to device of next year. However, if these reports are true, we might have a long wait ahead for the device.

