Nokia 9.3 PureView Launch Likely Postponed To H1 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global has been taking the wraps off several smartphones on a timely basis but it has been missing out on a flagship smartphone for since long. While other Android OEMs unveil a minimum of two flagship models each year, HMD Global's existing flagship - the Nokia 9 PureView was unveiled in early 2019.

Already, we have come across several reports regarding the next-generation Nokia flagship - the Nokia 9.3 PureView. While it is believed to arrive with upgraded cameras and a more powerful processor, it remains to be seen when the smartphone will see the light of the day.

Nokia 9.3 PureView Launch Details

Previous reports have hinted that the Nokia 9.3 PureView will be unveiled in December this year after numerous postponements. However, it looks like there has been yet another postponement in its launch. We say so as a recent report citing the information from a well-known tipster Nokia anew hints that the Nokia 9.3 PureView launch might happen in the first half of 2021.

In a reply to the same tweet, the source claims that it is not a joke as they have received confirmation regarding the same. However, the tipster does not reveal the exact month when we can expect the upcoming Nokia smartphone.

What We Think

Previously, the Nokia 9.3 PureView was expected to see the light of the day sometime in December along with the Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3 smartphones. If the launch has been postponed as cited by the source, then we can expect the company to bring in major changes to its specifications.

Best Mobiles in India