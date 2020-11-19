These Upcoming Nokia Smartphones Are Pegged For 2020 Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

For quite some time, there were a lot of rumors and speculations regarding upcoming Nokia smartphones including the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView. Previously, there were reports that the Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, and Nokia 6.3 could see the light of the day sometime in the third quarter of this year.

Later, the launch date was speculated to fall in November but HMD Global announced the launch of the Nokia 8 V 5G, Nokia 8000 and Nokia 6000 smartphones earlier this month. Furthermore, the company is also expected to bring the newly announced Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 to India on November 26.

Upcoming Nokia Smartphones

Now, a report from NokiaPowerUser suggests that the Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 smartphones could be launched by the end of 2020. Previously, we have seen the leaked pricing and specifications of these upcoming smartphones. It looks like only an official launch date for these smartphones is awaited.

What To Expect?

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is believed to arrive with a 6.29-inch Quad HD+ P-OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. The device is likely to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with Adreno 650 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space.

It is likely to run Android 11 OS sans any customizations and flaunt a penta-lens camera arrangement similar to its predecessor. However, the camera module is said to carry a 108MP wide-angle lens, a 64MP primary sensor and more. The other goodies of this device might include a 4500mAh battery with Qi wireless charging support and fast charging and a 48MP selfie camera sensor.

On the other hand, the leaked Nokia 7.3 renders show that the smartphone might arrive with a punch-hole cutout, a circular camera module, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a Snapdragon 690 SoC with support for 5G. It is said to flaunt a 48MP main camera sensor with three others, a 24MP selfie camera and a 4000mAh battery. Finally, the Nokia 6.3 is rumored to get the power from a Snapdragon 730 SoC and a quad-camera setup with a 24MP primary sensor.

