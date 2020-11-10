Nokia 8 V 5G UW With Snapdragon 765G Goes Official: What Are The Key Features? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global has officially announced a new 5G mid-range Nokia smartphone. The latest model by the Finnish brand is called Nokia 9 V 5G UW. The smartphone has been announced in the US currently and is yet to go official in the remaining regions. The device has highlight features such as a quad-rear camera setup, an FHD+ display with a punch-hole design.

Nokia 8 V 5G UW Key Features And Specifications

The Nokia 8 V 5G has the same set of hardware as the Nokia 8.3 5G which was announced earlier this year. The primary difference between both the models is the support for mmWave 5G on Verizon on the former. The company has launched the smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The chipset is combined with Adreno 612 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. It has an onboard storage space of 128GB and also has external microSD card support. The device will ship with the Android 10 OS and will offer a stock Android user interface.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UV features a 6.81-inch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. It comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and has a punch-hole for the selfie camera on the top-left corner. The in-display camera cutout has a 24MP camera for selfies and video calling.

At the rear, there is a 64MP main camera which is a ZEISS lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. To keep the processor ticking is there is an 18W fast charging supported battery.

Nokia 8 V 5G UV Price And Sale Details

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW comes with a starting price tag of $699 which is approx Rs. 51,000 as per Indian currency. The device will be available in Meteor Grey shade starting November 12.

