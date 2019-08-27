Nokia 110 (2019) And 2720 (2019) Specs And Price Leaked News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2 Android One smartphones, at an upcoming IFA event on September 5, 2019, in Berlin. If rumors are to be believed, the company will also launch the Nokia 110 (2019) and the Nokia 2720 (2019) phones at the event.

Now a new leak has surfaced from the distributor database which shows that the Nokia 110 (2019) and 2720 (2019) will be available in blue and black/grey color options, respectively.

Leaked Price And Specs

The leak suggests that the Nokia 110 (2019) price is expected to start from EUR 31.35 (roughly Rs. 2,496), while the Nokia 2720 (2019) will be available at EUR 116.20 (roughly Rs. 9,251.20). Both are dual SIM-based smartphones. The leak further reveals that the Nokia 2720(2019) will come with WiFi and 4G network options.

Expected Specifications Of Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2

The Nokia 7.2 is believed to sport a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It might be powered by a Snapdragon 710, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB default storage. The phone would have a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP, while its front camera might be housed with a 16MP lens.

Its connectivity options would include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, and USB Type-C. The handset is rumored to run Android 9 Pie and might come with a 3,500 mAh battery along with fast charging support. It is supposed to arrive in Ice Blue, Forest Green, and Charcoal Black color options.

On the other hand, the Nokia 6.2 is said to have a 6-inch display. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. And, it is believed to come with a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera setup, Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity, and an accelerometer. The smartphone is rumored to come in Ice Blue, Forest Green, and Charcoal Black colors.

