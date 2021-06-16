Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G Feature Phones Go Official News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nokia might not be the first option that comes to your mind when it comes to high-end smartphones. But the company has launched many feature phones that make it a brand to reckon with in this segment. Nokia is one of the key players in the feature phone market as it has shipped millions of units annually in several global countries.

Going by research data, the HMD Global that makes and sells Nokia devices has shipped 11 million units of feature phones in the first quarter of 2021. Furthermore, the company has launched two new feature phones to grow its market share. Well, the latest offerings are the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G.

Both these feature phones support 4G connectivity and might not have WiFi and hotspot tethering just like the newly launched itel Magic 2 4G feature phone. However, these phones are said to support high-quality HD voice calls over VoLTE.

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G Specs

The standard Nokia 110 and Nokia 105 with 2G connectivity went official in 2019. Now, the company has come up with the 4G LTE variants with some notable design improvements. Both the hands come with a compact and tiny build as their predecessors but have a different form factor. There is a more symmetrical design with a slight curvature at the bottom and top.

Both Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G bestow a 1.8-inch display with a resolution of 120 x 160 pixels. There is a single basic camera sensor on the Nokia 110 4G while the 105 5G misses out on the same. Both handsets arrive with a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, and a microSD card slot supporting up to 32GB of expandable storage space. Also, there is a LED flashlight on the top edge of both these new Nokia 4G feature phones.

The two smart feature phones from Nokia arrive with 1020mAh battery each claimed to last up to 5 hours on heavy use in 4G and several days of standby time. There can be an extended battery life of up to 16 hours on use 3G and 2G. These Nokia feature phones have big icons for easy navigation and readability. Also, there is a 'Readout assistant' to read the phone menu aloud.

Price And Availability

For now, there is no word regarding the price and availability of the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 5G. The former is available in Black, Aqua and Yellow colors while the latter comes in Black, Red and Blue colors.

