Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone Launched In India For Rs. 1,599

At the IFA 2019, HMD Global announced the launch of a slew of devices. To b precise, the company took the wraps off the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 2720 Flip 4G phone, and Nokia 110 feature phone. Today, the company has launched the Nokia 110 (2019) in India. Notably, the device is touted to be an upgrade to the Nokia 105 (2019), which was launched in the country a few months back.

Nokia 110 (2019) Price In India

Nokia 110 (2019) comes in Black, Ocean Blue, and Pink color options. The device has been launched for Rs. 1,599 and will go on sale from October 18 via the leading mobile retail outlets across the country. Also, it will be available via the Nokia India e-store. As of now, the company has not revealed any official confirmation regarding the launch of the Nokia 800 Tough and Nokia 2720 Flip feature phones.

Nokia 110 (2019) Features And Specs

Talking about specifications, the Nokia 110 (2019) is bundled with features including FM Radio, MP3 player, Classic Snake, and try and buy games such as Doodle Jump, Football Cup, Air Strike, and Ninja Up. This feature phone from Nokia has been launched with Nokia Series 30+ platform.

The Nokia 110 (2019) flaunts a 1.77-inch QVGA display and a qVGA rear camera. There is mini SIM connectivity and common features such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, micro USB port, FM Radio and LED torchlight. The smartphone gets the power from an 800mAh battery touted to deliver up to 14 hours of talk time and up to 18.5 days of standby time. The other aspects of the newly launched feature phone include 4MB RAM and 4MB ROM.

Our Take On Nokia 110 (2019)

Even in the smartphone era, there are users who prefer feature phones for various reasons and HMD Global is one of the brands that launches phones for them. However, the lack of 4G support might not make it a JioPhone rival in the country and might fail to meet the needs of feature phone users seeking high-speed internet connectivity.

