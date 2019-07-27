ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Best Nokia Feature Phones Priced From Rs. 900 To Buy Right Now

    By
    |

    Some users in India still prefer using feature phones over smartphones. There are a lot of feature phones from Nokia that you can find in our list below. The prices of these phones start from just Rs. 900.

    Best Nokia Feature Phones Priced From Rs. 900 To Buy Right Now

     

    These phones support up to 24 Indian languages and come with dual-SIM support. Some of these devices are also available in multi-color variants and offer some generic features to cope up with users' requirements.

    Nokia 106 2018

    MRP: Rs 1,560
    Key Specs

    • 1.8 Inch TFT Display
    • MediaTek 6261D Processor
    • 4MB RAM
    • Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts
    • Series 30+ OS
    • Up To 21 Days Standby Time
    • Native Games
    • FM Radio
    • 3.5 Mm AV Connector
    • Flashlight
    • 800 MAh Battery

    Nokia 105 Dual SIM 2017

    MRP: Rs 1,049
    Key Specs

    • 1.8 Inch LCD Transmissive Display With HighColor (16-Bit/64k)
    • 4MB On-Board Storage
    • Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts
    • Series 30+ OS
    • Dual SIM
    • Up To 30 Days Standby Time
    • Flashlight
    • 800 MAh Battery

     

    Nokia 130 Dual SIM 2017
     

    Nokia 130 Dual SIM 2017

    MRP: Rs 1,725
    Key Specs

    • 1.8 Inch QQVGA Display
    • 4MB RAM With 8MB Internal Storage
    • MicroSD Upto 32GB
    • Dual Full SIM
    • Built-In Rear Camera
    • FM Radio
    • MP3 Player
    • Bluetooth 3.0
    • Micro USB 2.0
    • Nokia Series 30+ OS
    • 1020 MAh Battery

    Nokia 150 Dual SIM

    MRP: Rs 1,974
    Key Specs

    • 1.4 Inch LCD HighColor (16-Bit/64k) Transmissive Display
    • 8MB On-Board Storage
    • Series 30 OS+
    • Up To 35 Days Standby Timem
    • Dual SIM
    • Flashlight
    • 800 MAh Battery

    Nokia 108 Dual SIM

    MRP: Rs 1,900
    Key Specs

    • 1.8 Inch Display
    • 4 MB RAM
    • Dual SIM
    • 0.3 MP Camera Bluetooth
    • Stereo FM Radio
    • 32 GB Expandable Memory
    • 950 MAh Battery

     

    Nokia 216 Dual SIM

    MRP: Rs 1,950
    Key Specs

    • 2.8-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA LCD screen
    • Series 30+ OS
    • Expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • VGA fixed focus rear camera with LED flash
    • VGA fixed focus front camera with LED flash
    • 2G, Bluetooth 3.0 with Slam sharing
    • 1020mAh battery

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue