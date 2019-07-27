For Quick Alerts
Best Nokia Feature Phones Priced From Rs. 900 To Buy Right Now
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Some users in India still prefer using feature phones over smartphones. There are a lot of feature phones from Nokia that you can find in our list below. The prices of these phones start from just Rs. 900.
These phones support up to 24 Indian languages and come with dual-SIM support. Some of these devices are also available in multi-color variants and offer some generic features to cope up with users' requirements.
Nokia 106 2018
MRP: Rs 1,560
Key Specs
- 1.8 Inch TFT Display
- MediaTek 6261D Processor
- 4MB RAM
- Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts
- Series 30+ OS
- Up To 21 Days Standby Time
- Native Games
- FM Radio
- 3.5 Mm AV Connector
- Flashlight
- 800 MAh Battery
Nokia 105 Dual SIM 2017
MRP: Rs 1,049
Key Specs
- 1.8 Inch LCD Transmissive Display With HighColor (16-Bit/64k)
- 4MB On-Board Storage
- Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts
- Series 30+ OS
- Dual SIM
- Up To 30 Days Standby Time
- Flashlight
- 800 MAh Battery
Nokia 130 Dual SIM 2017
MRP: Rs 1,725
Key Specs
- 1.8 Inch QQVGA Display
- 4MB RAM With 8MB Internal Storage
- MicroSD Upto 32GB
- Dual Full SIM
- Built-In Rear Camera
- FM Radio
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth 3.0
- Micro USB 2.0
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- 1020 MAh Battery
Nokia 150 Dual SIM
MRP: Rs 1,974
Key Specs
- 1.4 Inch LCD HighColor (16-Bit/64k) Transmissive Display
- 8MB On-Board Storage
- Series 30 OS+
- Up To 35 Days Standby Timem
- Dual SIM
- Flashlight
- 800 MAh Battery
Nokia 108 Dual SIM
MRP: Rs 1,900
Key Specs
- 1.8 Inch Display
- 4 MB RAM
- Dual SIM
- 0.3 MP Camera Bluetooth
- Stereo FM Radio
- 32 GB Expandable Memory
- 950 MAh Battery
Nokia 216 Dual SIM
MRP: Rs 1,950
Key Specs
- 2.8-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA LCD screen
- Series 30+ OS
- Expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- VGA fixed focus rear camera with LED flash
- VGA fixed focus front camera with LED flash
- 2G, Bluetooth 3.0 with Slam sharing
- 1020mAh battery
Comments