Best Nokia Feature Phones Priced From Rs. 900 To Buy Right Now

Some users in India still prefer using feature phones over smartphones. There are a lot of feature phones from Nokia that you can find in our list below. The prices of these phones start from just Rs. 900.

These phones support up to 24 Indian languages and come with dual-SIM support. Some of these devices are also available in multi-color variants and offer some generic features to cope up with users' requirements.

Nokia 106 2018 MRP: Rs 1,560

Key Specs

1.8 Inch TFT Display

MediaTek 6261D Processor

4MB RAM

Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts

Series 30+ OS

Up To 21 Days Standby Time

Native Games

FM Radio

3.5 Mm AV Connector

Flashlight

800 MAh Battery Nokia 105 Dual SIM 2017 MRP: Rs 1,049

Key Specs 1.8 Inch LCD Transmissive Display With HighColor (16-Bit/64k)

4MB On-Board Storage

Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts

Series 30+ OS

Dual SIM

Up To 30 Days Standby Time

Flashlight

800 MAh Battery Nokia 130 Dual SIM 2017 MRP: Rs 1,725

Key Specs

1.8 Inch QQVGA Display

4MB RAM With 8MB Internal Storage

MicroSD Upto 32GB

Dual Full SIM

Built-In Rear Camera

FM Radio

MP3 Player

Bluetooth 3.0

Micro USB 2.0

Nokia Series 30+ OS

1020 MAh Battery Nokia 150 Dual SIM MRP: Rs 1,974

Key Specs 1.4 Inch LCD HighColor (16-Bit/64k) Transmissive Display

8MB On-Board Storage

Series 30 OS+

Up To 35 Days Standby Timem

Dual SIM

Flashlight

800 MAh Battery Nokia 108 Dual SIM MRP: Rs 1,900

Key Specs 1.8 Inch Display

4 MB RAM

Dual SIM

0.3 MP Camera Bluetooth

Stereo FM Radio

32 GB Expandable Memory

950 MAh Battery Nokia 216 Dual SIM MRP: Rs 1,950

Key Specs 2.8-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA LCD screen

Series 30+ OS

Expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Dual SIM

VGA fixed focus rear camera with LED flash

VGA fixed focus front camera with LED flash

2G, Bluetooth 3.0 with Slam sharing

1020mAh battery

