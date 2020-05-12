ENGLISH

    Nokia 125, Nokia 150 Announced With Long-Lasting Battery Life

    By
    |

    HMD Global is rumored to launch a few new smartphones including the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9.3 PureView. In the meantime, the company has announced the launch of two new feature phones - the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150. Notably, the latter is the sequel to the Nokia 150 that went official back in 2016.

    Last month, both these new feature phones - the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 surfaced online hinting that these could be launched sometime soon. Now, both the handsets are official and come with notable features that we have seen in other feature phones in the market.

    Both the feature phones have a 2.4-inch display with a longer design, more space for bigger buttons and weeks of battery life on a single charge. Also, there is the classic Snake game, MP3 player, a rear camera along with flash and wireless FM Radio in the Nokia 150.

    Nokia 125 Specifications

    The Nokia 125 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. It uses a MediaTek processor, 4MB of internal storage space, a VGA camera sensor, and wireless FM Radio and runs Nokia Series 30+ OS. The feature phone measures 132 x 50.5 x 15 mm in dimensions and weighs in around 91.3 grams.

    There is support for dual-band 900/1800 MHz single SIM and dual SIM variants. It has connectivity options such as a micro USB port, a 3.5mm AV connector, and a 1020mAh battery removable battery that is touted to last up to 23.4 days of standby time and up to 19.4 hours of talk time.

    Nokia 150 (2020) Specifications

    Nokia 150 (2020) flaunts a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels, a MediaTek processor alongside 4MB of storage space and support for expandable storage space of up to 32GB. The Nokia feature phone runs Nokia Series 30+ OS, a VGA rear camera with flash. Th other aspects of the Nokia 150 are identical to that of the Nokia 125.

     

    Nokia 125, Nokia 150 Price

    Nokia 125 has been launched in Powder White and Charcoal Black color options and is priced at $24 (approx. Rs. 1,800). And, Nokia 150 (2020) has been launched in Red, Black, and Cyan colors and is priced at $29 (approx. Rs. 2,200). Both the feature phones will be released in select markets.

    What We Think

    HMD Global is known for launching numerous feature phones in the market and these have been quite successful. Having said that, if the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 are launched in the Indian market, then we can expect them to be quite successful. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same.

    Read More About: nokia news mobiles
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 15:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2020

    X