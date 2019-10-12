Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 Get Price Cut In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nokia 6.2 was just launched in India with a mid-range price point. In the meanwhile, two entry-level smartphones - Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 3.2 have received a price cut on board of the festival season. Well, the price cut is already reflected online and we can expect the same to be applicable on the offline purchases as well soon.

Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 Price Cut

Nokia 2.2 has been launched in India in two storage configurations. The base variant with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage was launched for Rs. 6,999 and the high-end variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of memory space was priced at Rs. 7,999. Now, the device has received a price cut taking the new pricing down to Rs. 6,599 and Rs. 7,599.

Likewise, the Nokia 3.2 has received a price cut of Rs. 500 and the device that was earlier available for Rs. 7,999 is now selling at a relatively lower price. Well, the two variants of the Nokia 3.2 - 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM are now priced at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,499 respectively.

Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 Specifications

Nokia 2.2 bestows a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a dewdrop notch. Under its hood, there is a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset with 3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space and a 3000mAh battery. Running Android 9 Pie, the Nokia smartphone features a 13MP rear camera sensor with LED flash and autofocus, a 5MP selfie camera at the front and AI features including HDR, panorama, beautify, time-lapse, and Google Lens.

Talking about the Nokia 3.2, the smartphone comes with a 6.26 HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The hardware aspects include a Snapdragon 429 chipset, Adreno 504 GPU with two storage configurations, and Android 9 Pie. The other goodies of the Android One smartphone are 13MP+5MP camera sensors and a 4000mAh battery.

What We Think

Given that the Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 3.2 have received price cuts, it could be the right time to buy these devices. However, there are bestsellers in this price segment from Redmi and Realme that might make it tough for the Nokia smartphones. However, this will be good news for those who are looking for a stock Android-like experience.

