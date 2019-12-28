ENGLISH

    Nokia 2.3 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Goes On Sale In India: Price And Offers

    By
    |

    HMD Global added a new budget smartphone to its portfolio called the Nokia 2.3 earlier this month in India. The entry-level smartphone is launched in a single RAM and storage configuration and features like an HD+ display and a single rear camera. The handset has been made available for sale online at the company's official store.

    Nokia 2.3 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Goes On Sale In India

     

    Nokia 2.3 India Price And Offers

    The Nokia 2.3 can be purchased at Rs. 8,199 along with a one-year replacement guarantee. In this, the company will replace the units with any hardware defects. This is a limited period offer available on the purchases made before March 31, 2020.

    As for the sale offers, there are benefits worth Rs. 7,200 courtesy Reliance Jio on Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid recharges. Besides the Nokia web store, the handset can also be purchased from various other platforms including Croma and Reliance stores in the offline market.

    As for the hardware, the budget handset is equipped with a 6.2-inch display that has an HD+ resolution with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It features a waterdrop notch upfront housing the selfie camera.

    The device packs an entry-level MediaTek Helio A22 chipset which is combined with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device supports up to 400GB microSD card. The handset is launched with Android Pie OS but is promised to receive an Android 10 update in the coming days.

    In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with two cameras at the rear. The setup comprises of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. At the front, the device features a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device gets its power from a 4,000 mAh battery unit.

    Read More About: hmd global news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11:26 [IST]
