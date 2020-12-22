Just In
Nokia 2.4 Now Available In India For Purchase At 10,399
Nokia 2.4 made its debut in the country last month. However, the company did not disclose the exact sale date at the launch. Now, Nokia India took Twitter to announce that the handset is now available for purchase on Nokia's official website and offline stores across the country.
The Nokia 2.4 will cost Rs. 10,399 for the sole 3GB RAM model. The smartphone comes in Fjord and Charcoal color options. The budget-centric phone offers a dual-rear camera setup, a 4,500 mAh battery, and much more.
Nokia 2.4: Features
In terms of features, the Nokia 2.4 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display produces a 1,600 X 720 pixels resolution and there is a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and up to 64GB storage that also supports a microSD card for storage expansion.
Software-wise, the device runs on stock Android 10 OS and it packs a 4,500 mAh battery. Further, you get a dedicated Google Assistant button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia 2.4 sports a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, it features a 5MP front shooter.
On the connectivity front, it gets Dual 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and a micro-USB port for charging. Lastly, the phone measures 165.85 x 76.30 x 8.69 mm in dimensions and weighs 189 grams.
Should You Buy Nokia 2.4?
The Nokia 2.4 can be a good pick for stock Android and budget-conscious users. If you are searching for a phone for daily usage like internet browsing, YouTube then the Nokia 2.4 will be a good choice for an asking price of Rs. 10,399.
