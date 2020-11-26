Nokia 2.4 With Dual-Camera Lens, Helio P22 SoC Launched In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia has launched a new smartphone in the country after several teasers. The new Nokia 2.4 smartphone is a budget offering from HMD Global that will ramp up the competition against other Chinese OEMs like Xiaomi, Redmi, Oppo, and others. For now, there's no word on when the Nokia 2.4 will begin shipping.

Nokia 2.4 Price, Availability

The Nokia 2.4 is priced at Rs. 10,399 and is open for pre-booking. The phone is available in a single 3GB RAM variant. It looks like the original price of the smartphone is Rs. 11,499 and the company is giving Rs. 1,100 discount for pre-booking. The smartphone is available in several color options like Fjord, Dusk, and Charcoal. The shipping date is still under wraps, but it's expected to begin soon.

Nokia 2.4 Features

The Nokia 2.4 flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. One can see the tiny waterdrop notch that houses the 5MP selfie snapper. The rear panel includes a dual-camera setup housed in a rectangular module with a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits.

A rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is placed below the cameras for additional security. The design also includes the Nokia branding on the rear panel. The MediaTek Helio P22 chipset powers the Nokia 2.4 under the hood. The processor is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB default storage with an option for further storage expansion.

The Nokia 2.4 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 5W charging support. There is 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS/GLONASS for connectivity. Other features on the Nokia 2.4 include stock Android 10 with support Android 11 shortly. the phone also comes with IPX2 ingress resistance.

Nokia 2.4: Should You Buy?

The Nokia 2.4 packs several features that make it a good choice. For one, it runs stock Android 10 - a feature many might prefer over the bloatware and ads in the OS on Xiaomi and other smartphones. That said, the smartphone is slightly above Rs. 10K, which again makes it a little difficult to fit into everyone's budget. Yet, the Nokia 2.4 packs several features that make it worth the price tag.

