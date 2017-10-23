Nokia 2 price revealed by an online retailer in the US, might cost Rs. 6,500

We have been coming across rumors and speculations regarding the budget smartphone from HMD that is in the making - the Nokia 2. Now, the yet-to-be-announced smartphone has been spotted on a US-based e-commerce website and the listing reveals the possible pricing of the device.

B&H, the US e-commerce portal that sells unlocked smartphones has accidentally listed the upcoming Nokia 2 with dual SIM support for $99 (approx. Rs. 6,500) in both Black and White color variants, claims WinFuture via PhoneArena. Though the listing has been pulled down from the website as soon as it hit the headlines, the screenshot of the same was also captured by many.

As we already know, the Nokia 2 is an entry-level smartphone that will be sold in two variants - TA-1035 for the US market and TA-1029 for the Russian market. When it comes to the specs, this smartphone is believed to arrive with a 4.5-inch LCD IPS display and feature a durable polycarbonate shell at its rear.

At its heart, the Nokia 2 is likely to make use of a 1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 SoC paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space that can be expanded further using a microSD card. The Nokia 2 is said to be launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and feature an 8MP main camera at its rear with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera as well.

From the previous rumors and leaks, we believe that the battery capacity will be the major highlight of the Nokia 2. The smartphone is said to be launched with a 4000mAh battery that might run for up to two days under moderate usage.

As of now, there is no word on when exactly we can expect to witness the unveiling of the Nokia 2. However, there are rumors contradictory rumors regarding its launch date. While some claim that it will be announced in November, there are claims that the Nokia 2 will be announced along with Nokia 9 at the MWC 2017.