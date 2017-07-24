Nokia 2 sketch leaks along with Nokia 3 showing rear design

Last week, we saw the alleged Nokia 2 entry-level Android smartphone from HMD Global leak online. A leaked hand-made sketch of the smartphone was leaked along with the Nokia 3 showing its design at the front.

Now, the same Baidu source (via NokiaPowerUser) has posted the sketched image showing the rear design of the Nokia 2. Interestingly, the image above shows both the front and rear design of the alleged Nokia 2 leak along with the Nokia 3. Previously, this source was the one that revealed the Nokia 2's processor name along with those of the other Nokia smartphones (both existing and upcoming models). From the leaked information, the entry-level Nokia 2 Android smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 210 or Snapdragon 212 SoC.

The leaked image compares the Nokia 2 to the already released Nokia 3 in terms of size. The Nokia 2 is likely to feature a 4.5-inch display and arrive with a rear camera along with flash. The other details regarding the smartphone remain unknown for now. The smartphone is expected to miss out on a fingerprint sensor just like the Nokia 3.

As it will be a low-end model in comparison to the Nokia 3 that is priced at Rs. 9,499 in India, the Nokia 2 is said to be the cheapest Android smartphone to be launched by HMD Global this year. The previous report revealed that the Nokia 2 might feature a design that is similar to Lumia 620, which has been discontinued by the company.

For now, we do not have any word regarding the Nokia 2 launch date or its pricing information. We can expect to come across the same in the coming weeks.