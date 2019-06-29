Bad News For Nokia 2 Smartphone Owners News oi-Vivek

Nokia/HMD Global recently released the Android 9 Pie software update for the Nokia 1, which is a massive milestone for the company, as almost all Nokia smartphones are currently running on Android 9 Pie OS, except one device. Nokia has now officially confirmed that the Nokia 2 will not receive Android 9 Pie update due to the performance issues.

The Nokia 2 was launched in 2017, which was one of the first Android smartphones from HMD Global with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and the device received Android 8.1 Oreo update in 2018 and was promised to receive Android 9 Pie update in 2019

Nokia has now confirmed that the Nokia 1 will not receive Android 9 Pie, as the latest software requires high processing power, RAM and storage to offer smoother performance. Nokia has found out that using the internal testing that, Android 9 Pie will not offer a complete user satisfaction due to hardware limitation, and is not eligible to receive Android 9 Pie.

Why Not Android Go OS?

Some users also asked about the Android Go update based on Android 9 Pie, similar to the Nokia 1. Nokia has confirmed that it is also not possible to released Android Go based Pie update, as the device was not launched as an Android Go smartphone like the Nokia 1.

Though the company might not release Android 9 Pie update, the Nokia 2 is most likely to receive security update for the next few months.

What Do We Think About Nokia 2's Software Situation?

There is no doubt in the fact that Nokia 2 is a great entry-level smartphone with some caveats. The device features an entry-level processor and it comes with just 1 GB of RAM, which is not sufficient to run Android 9 Pie OS. Companies should plan ahead of the smartphone launch on how many software updates a phone get, instead of annihilating the promise.

What do you think about this situation? Should Nokia have released the software update, which might not offer a smoother user experience, or the company has done a commendable job by not updating the smartphone to the latest version of Android to maintain good performance? Share your views in the comment box.

