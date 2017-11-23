Nokia 2 with 4,100mAh battery to go on sale in India tomorrow for Rs. 6,999

At the end of last month, HMD Global had unveiled its new budget smartphone Nokia 2 in India. At that time, the price of the smartphone was not revealed. Well, now we know that Nokia 2 will go on sale in India tomorrow at Rs. 6,999.

There are some launch offers for the buyers of Nokia 2. Reliance Jio is offering 45GB (5GB per month for 9 months) additional 4G data on every recharge of Rs. 309 or above until August 31, 2018. Besides this, customers will also get a 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on opening the Kotak 811 savings account. However, they need to activate the account with an initial deposit of Rs. 1,000 in the introductory period.

As for the specifications, Nokia 2 comes with a 5-inch LTPS HD (720×1280 pixels) display with Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 212 SoC paired with Adreno 304 GPU and 1GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with an 8MP rear sensor with dual-tone LED flash. Up front, the handset sports a 5-megapixel camera. The company has claimed that the smartphone optimizes photos for the best possible output.

The Nokia 2 is backed by a massive 4,100mAh battery which can easily provide 2 days of battery life. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with a promise of Oreo update soon. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port and features a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

The handset also comes with Google Assistant and it makes Nokia 2 the first phone with the digital assistant in its price segment. The Nokia 2 is available in three color options which are Copper Black, Pewter Black, and Pewter White.