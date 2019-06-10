Nokia 3.2 New Android Pie Build – Weighs 439.7 MB And Carries May Security Patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

At the technology trade fair MWC 2019, the Finnish smartphone giant HMD Global unveiled a bunch of Nokia smartphones. During the event, the company introduced the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 4.2, and Nokia 3.2 among other devices. The Nokia 4.2 and the Nokia 3.2 has been officially launched in the Indian market, however, the Nokia 9 PureView with first Penta-lens camera setup is yet to be launched in the country.

Keeping its promise of timely Android updates, the company has recently released a new Android Pie-based update for the Nokia 4.2 in India. Now, it's the Nokia 3.2 which is receiving a new firmware update similar to the one released for Nokia 4.2.

Nokia 3.2 New Android Pie-Based Update:

The Nokia 3.2 was launched back in May with Android Pie OS. The smartphone is backed by Android One and will receive timely Android updates as the other Nokia smartphones. The new update for the device brings a new Android Pie build and is the same as the one released for the Nokia 4.2.

The update carries a new Android Pie firmware build V1.08D. The update for the Nokia 3.2 is slightly smaller in size and measures 423.3 MB instead of 439.7MB of the Nokia 4.2. The update will be rolled out as an OTA to the Nokia 3.2 units in India. The notification for the update will be soon available on the respective units. The update can also be checked manually in the Settings menu under the System Update section.

Nokia 3.2 Update Changelog:

The firmware update for the device comes with the May 2019 Android security patch. The device is yet to receive the April 2019 security patch, however, there is no specific date available for the availability of April security patch. Additionally, the update also optimizes the overall device stability and fixes some general bugs.

The latest firmware also tweaks the display settings and brings a new 'White Balance' option. This new option can be located in the Settings tab and can be used to tweak the display brightness and temperature. The update also improves the system UI for smoother user experience.

