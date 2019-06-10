Nokia 4.2 Android Pie Update – Improves Display, Adds May Security Patch And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global debuted the Nokia 4.2 budget smartphone at the technology trade fair MWC 2019 held back in February in Barcelona. The device was recently announced for the Indian market. The affordable offering by the Finnish giant comes with a dedicated Google Assistant key and a single RAM and storage configuration. Now, the device is receiving a new update within a month of its official launch.

Nokia 4.2 Latest Android Firmware:

HMD Global is quite consistent with rolling out of Android Pie firmware for Nokia smartphones. The company has released an Android Pie-based update for the Nokia 4.2. The firmware update for the smartphone is being pushed as an OTA to the Indian units. A notification for the same will be available on the respective handsets.

The update comes with a firmware build number 1.22E and comes with some tweaks and bug fixes. The update is small in size and weighs around 439.7MB in size. If you own a Nokia 4.2 and do not receive the update on time, do check it manually in the Settings tab. You will need to head to the System Update section to update the device manually.

What New features the update brings?

The firmware update for the Nokia 4.2 adds a new Android security patch to the smartphone. It brings a May 2019 Android security patch instead of the April patch. The update brings a fix for general bugs and issues hampering the performance of the device. It fixes a critical bug which allowed a remote attacker to get an access of the device by executing an arbitrary code.

The firmware also improves the color temperature of the display. Following the update, users will get the option to adjust the display warmth or colors as per their requirements. Additionally, the update also optimizes the system stability and improves the UI for a smooth user experience.

The device is backed by Android One program and is promised to get timely updates for next few years. We can expect the device to be updated to the latest security firmware soon and deliver an enhanced user experience in the future as well.

source