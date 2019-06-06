Realme 1, U1 Android Pie Update: Brings Night Mode Support For Camera And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier in March this year, Realme announced that it will be rolling out the Android Pie firmware to all of is older smartphones. Keeping its promise of timely Android update rollouts, the company recently dished out the Android Pie update to the Realme 2 Pro. But, for some reasons, the update was pulled down. Now, two other Realme smartphones are receiving the new Android flavor.

Realme U1 and Realme 1 Android Pie Beta update:

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has released the Android Pie beta firmware for the Realme U1 and the Realme 1 smartphones. The Realme U1 is the company's popular selfie-centric smartphone which was launched last year with Android v8.1 Oreo. On the other hand, the Realme 1 was the first smartphone by the company which was announced last year with Android v8.1 Oreo.

Realme is rolling out the ColorOS 6 based Android Pie beta update for both the smartphones as an OTA. One of the primary reasons for the company to release the Android Pie beta version is to make sure that all the bugs and issues are resolved before a stable rollout. The stable Android Pie update for both the smartphones is expected to arrive by the next three weeks.

What's New?

The ColorOS 6 based Android Pie update for both the Realme U1 and the Realme 1 smartphones brings a host of changes and new features. The update carries the May 2019 Android security patch for both the devices. The other new features introduced via the update include the much awaited Nightscape Mode. This will allow smartphones to capture some quality images in challenging light situations.

The update brings new personalization features (live wallpapers), app drawer, and a new camera user interface amongst others. It also comes with HAL3 support which allows the third-party camera apps to function properly. The update optimizes the software performance of the smartphone and also brings gesture-based navigation. The notification bar is also revamped with the latest update.