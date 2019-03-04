All Realme smartphones will get Android Pie update in first half of 2019 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu All Realme smartphones will get ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android Pie by June.

Realme is one of the smartphone brands that has assured to rollout timely updates to its devices. The company took to the stage today to launch the Realme 3. This smartphone was launched in two variants starting from Rs. 8,999. One of its highlights is that it comes with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Besides the launch of this smartphone, the company came up with three interesting announcements as well for its fans. One of these announcements is the launch of the Realme 3 Pro in April. The other one is that the latest OTA update that is rolling out to the Realme 1 users will let users unlock the bootloader so that they can root and install custom ROM on the smartphone.

The third announcement is regarding the update to the latest version of the Android OS. Going by the same, all the Realme smartphones launched till date will receive the Android 9 Pie update sometime in the first half of this year. Notably, the Android 9 Pie will be topped with ColorOS 6.0.

ColorOS 6.0 features

When it comes to the features of ColorOS 6.0, the Realme 3 that was launched with this version of the custom ROM out-of-the-box is touted to offer an ad-free user experience. It is also said to arrive with features such as Borderless Design, Penetrating colors and stock Android experience without many preloaded apps. For the Indian users, this software also comes with Riding Mode, which will turn off the notifications and also send automatic replies to messages. For the safety of users, it will allow only a list of preset callers reach the user. There is a feature called AI board, which will provide cricket and football scores and latest news with a swipe.

Having said that, we have to wait for further details regarding when each Realme smartphone will get the update to ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.