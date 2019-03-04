Realme 3 Pro to launch in April: Competes against the Redmi Note 7 Pro News oi-Vivek Realme 3 Speed Awakens

Realme officially launched the Realme 3 smartphone in India, which is the most affordable smartphone in the country with the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and a starting price of Rs 8,999. At the launch event, the company also confirmed that the company will be launching the Realme 3 Pro April 2019.

The Realme 3 Pro is coming sooner than we speculated. According to Madhav Seth, Realme 3 Pro will land in India next month (April 2019), to compete against the mighty Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Realme 3 Pro - Speed Awakens

Realme is teasing the Realme 3 Pro to be a faster smartphone, especially compared to the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The smartphone is most likely to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Considering the competition in the market, the smartphone maker is most likely to include an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which will improve the overall look and feel of the smartphone.

The Realme 3 Pro will have a dual camera setup (at least), and the smartphone is most likely to come with a high-resolution selfie camera. Just like the Realme 3, the smartphone might pack in a big battery with at least 4000 mAh capacity, and the device might support fast charging via USB type C port.

For sure, the device will run on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. Going by the Realme 3, the Realme 3 Pro will support Camera2Api, and users will be able to install third party camera software like Google Camera to get most out of the smartphone.

Finally, coming to the pricing, the Realme 3 Pro is expected to cost around Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,000 for the base variant, considering the immense competition from the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, and other mid-tier value-for-money smartphones.