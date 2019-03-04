Realme 3 launch highlights: Price starts from Rs. 8,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Catch the action live from the Realme 3 launch event.

Realme 3 has been launched in India. The smartphone comes with a new design instead of the diamond cut design seen in the previous offerings. It also has some nice improvements to make it one of the best smartphones with an affordable price category.

Interestingly, the Realme 3 runs ColorOS 6.0 topped with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. This custom ROM comes with many interesting features including India-centric features and App Drawer as per the users' feedback. The ColorOS 6.0 will offer an ad-free user experience as well. It will also offer a stock Android experience and the bootloader will be available from day one.

In addition to this, the company also teased that the Realme 3 Pro will be launched in April as a rival to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. The company also announced that all the Realme smartphones will get the Android 9 Pie update by June this year.

Realme 3 price in India

Realme 3 comes in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space. These variants are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively.

It will go on sale on March 12 at 12 PM via Flipkart. It comes with Rs. 500 instant discount from HDFC and up to Rs. 5,300 worth benefits from Reliance Jio.

Realme 3 launch live updates

If you are interested in the Realme 3, then you can catch up with the live action from the launch live updates that we will provide below.

Auto Refresh Feeds Realme 3 comes in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space. These variants are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively. It will go on sale on March 12 at 12 PM. It comes with Rs. 500 off from HDFC and up to Rs. 5,300 worth benefits from Reliance Jio. Realme 3 iconic case will arrive in three colors - Classic Diamond Blue, Yellow and Gray and will be priced at Rs. 599. Realme 3 has triple card slots for dual 4G VoLTE SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB expandable storage space. Realme 3 has been launched with ColorOS 6.0 topped with Android 9 Pie with India-centric optimizations. There are features such as borderless design, a stock Android experience, Riding Mode, App Drawer and more. Interestingly, it offers an ad-free user experience. The selfie camera is a 13MP sensor and it is touted to recognize 296 facial points and offer customized beauty effects to make your selfies flawless. This AI dual camera comes with Chroma Boost feature for better performance. There is Nightscape mode for the first time in this price category, claims the company. This will let the camera good shots with giving more details and reducing the blur. There isCamera2Api support too. Realme is said to arrive with an improved camera department. Realme 3 comes with a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary camera with 5P lens and f/1.8 aperture. There is a 2MP secondary camera with depth sensing and PDAF. Realme 3 comes with a 4230mAh battery and it is touted to be the best performer compared to its rivals with 4000mAh battery. It has an AI app management for a better battery life. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor, which is the same CPU found on Realme U1. Realme 3 is seen to have achieved almost double in terms of benchmark results. Realme is focusing on AI and gaming performance with Realme 3. The FreeFire team was on stage talking about the gaming performance. Realme 3 comes with a 6.2-inch dewdrop full-screen display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes with slim designs making it one of the best screens in its segment. With this design, the phone will also look slim and fit perfectly in your hands. It is elegant and functional. The device comes in Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue. There is a CNC drilling technique for speaker and ports. The premium feel is increased with the yellow ring around the camera. Realme 3 comes with new starry gradient colors instead of diamond cut design. The smartphone comes with a unique 3D gradient unibody design. It will be used by the future offerings as well. Now, Nidhi Bhatia, Product Manager at Realme India is on stage. He is also talking about their milestones including offline presence, after-sales service, product quality and more. The event has debuted and Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Realme is on stage. He is talking about the company's achievements made by the previous offerings. The event is all set to start at 12:30 PM in the country.