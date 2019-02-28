Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro could be launched in India next week News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Realme 3 Pro might also be launched alongside the Realme 3.

By now, we already know that Realme is all set to host an event in India on March 4 for the launch of a new smartphone - the Realme 3. Going by a fresh video teaser shared by the company in its official Twitter handle, it looks like it might also come up with another smartphone, which could be the Realme 3 Pro.

In addition to teasing the Realme 3 Pro, the company is also taking a dig at the Redmi Note 7, which will be launched in India today. The company CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the Xiaomi smartphone by tweeting "What's 7 doing in 3?"

Realme 3 Pro teaser

Going by the teaser shared by the company, it shows a short video of a few seconds. The number '3' can be seen in the form a lightning bolt and it also has 'Be Proactive' written at its top. Notably, the letters 'Pro' in the caption are written in bold. This makes us believe that the Realme 3 Pro could be gearing up for its launch in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 rival

In addition to this, Madhav Sheth retweeted this official video teaser and took a direct dig at the Redmi Note 7 by saying 'What's 7 doing in 3?" This makes it clear that the company intends to directly challenge the Redmi Note 7 with its soon to be launched smartphone.

What to expect

Realme 3 is speculated to feature the company's iconic diamond cut design, dual rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor too. At the front, it is believed to sport a waterdrop notch and arrive with Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6. In addition to these, this smartphone is believed to sport a 48MP primary camera at its rear.

Going by the recent speculations, the Redmi Note 7 launching in the country today is said to be different from that of its Chinese counterpart. We can expect to know more about the competition only after the official launch of these phones.