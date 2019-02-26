Indian Redmi Note 7 might not feature a 48 MP camera: Latest leak News oi-Vivek Redmi Note 7 will launch on the 28th of February

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India on the 28th of February, a day after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M30. Now, a new set of leaks related to the Redmi Note 7 series have surfaced online, which confirms some aspects of the Note 7 duo.

According to the latest leak by Ishan Agrawal, the Redmi Note 7 will be available in Black, Blue, and Red color. The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, whereas the high-end variant of the Redmi Note 7 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Also, I have already told you earlier, but here are the colour and storage variants these devices will have:

Redmi Note 7: 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB; Black, Blue and Red

Redmi Note 7 Pro: 4GB+64GB; Black, Gradient Blue and Gradient Red#ǝɟᴉ7ƃnɥʇ #RedmiNote7 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 25, 2019

No 48 MP camera

It looks like the 48 MP camera will only available on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the India version of the Redmi Note 7 might not have a 48 MP selfie camera. Instead, the smartphone is most likely to come with a 12 MP AI camera and a 5 MP depth camera. The overall form factor remains the same compared to the Chinese Redmi Note 7 with some cut down on specifications.

The Redmi Note 7 is expected to be an affordable offering from Redmi, where the base variant is expected to cost Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, and the other variant is expected to cost around Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage with support for memory expansion via microSD card slot.

The smartphone will feature a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution with a water-drop notch, offering higher screen to body ratio compared to other Redmi smartphones. The device will run on Android 9 Pie with custom MIUI 10.2 skin on top.