Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched: Threat to other Budget smartphones

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has been officially announced and would hit on the Indian market either by the end of January or in February 2019. The highlight of this handset is- it is the first smartphone to be launched with Snapdragon 660 SoC under approx. Rs. 10,000.

This handset is 2019's one of the best budget smartphones that comes with plenty of better aspects. Nevertheless, there are other smartphones priced reasonably under Rs. 15,000- which you can also consider as a second choice.

The Redmi Note 7 comes with the MIUI camera app with features such as AI scene detection, AI Portrait mode, AI Beauty mode and more. It gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. It features Bluetooth 5, giving an advantage over connectivity options.

Whereas, there are other devices as well which will also not let you down in terms of features. Their attributes include- fast working fingerprint scanner, greater battery life, support of AR stickers for both rear and front cameras, Android One based on Stock Android, ability to shoot 4K videos etc.

For better information, you can refer our list of these phones at the bottom.

Realme U1 Best Price of Realme U1

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Honor 8X Best Price of Honor 8X

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery Motorola One Power Best Price of Motorola One Power

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6) Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Vivo Y93 Best Price of Vivo Y93

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) built-in battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6

Key Specs

5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy On8 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On8 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery