ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched: Threat to other Budget smartphones

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has been officially announced and would hit on the Indian market either by the end of January or in February 2019. The highlight of this handset is- it is the first smartphone to be launched with Snapdragon 660 SoC under approx. Rs. 10,000.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched: Threat to other Budget smartphones

     

    This handset is 2019's one of the best budget smartphones that comes with plenty of better aspects. Nevertheless, there are other smartphones priced reasonably under Rs. 15,000- which you can also consider as a second choice.

    The Redmi Note 7 comes with the MIUI camera app with features such as AI scene detection, AI Portrait mode, AI Beauty mode and more. It gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. It features Bluetooth 5, giving an advantage over connectivity options.

    Whereas, there are other devices as well which will also not let you down in terms of features. Their attributes include- fast working fingerprint scanner, greater battery life, support of AR stickers for both rear and front cameras, Android One based on Stock Android, ability to shoot 4K videos etc.

    For better information, you can refer our list of these phones at the bottom.

    Realme U1

    Best Price of Realme U1
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
    • 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 13MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Honor 8X

    Best Price of Honor 8X
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery

    Motorola One Power

    Best Price of Motorola One Power
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery

    Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6)

    Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
    • 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo Y93

    Best Price of Vivo Y93
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh (typical) built-in battery

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
    Key Specs

    • 5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display
    • 1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy On8 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    Realme U1

    Best Price of Realme U1
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Honor 9N

    Best Price of Honor 9N
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue