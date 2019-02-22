Realme 3 India launch date confirmed; to feature company’s iconic design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu More Realme 3 details might be divulged in the coming days.

Lately, Realme has been teasing the Realme 3, which is the next-generation smartphone from the company. And, there were speculations that it could be announced in early March. Following the same, the company has now shared a tweet confirming the India launch date of this smartphone.

As per the tweet posted by Realme, the upcoming smartphone - Realme 3 is confirmed to be launched in India on March 4 at 12:30 PM. The invite comes with the tagline, "Power Your Style". The tweet also claims that the stars are unwrapping something celestial and it is touted to be a cosmic event.

Only a few days back, the company teased the Realme 3 confirming that it will feature the iconic diamond cut rear design, dual cameras and MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. Now, the launch date of the smartphone has gone official. However, there is no word regarding the other aspects of this smartphone. Given that we are just a few days away from the launch of the Realme 3, we can expect more details to emerge online soon.

Realme 3: What to expect

Talking about the Realme 3, this smartphone will be the sequel to the Realme 1 and Realme 2. It is likely to be priced competitively as the previous offerings from the company. We can also expect it to be exclusive to the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

While there is no word regarding the display to be used by this smartphone, the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC based on the 12nm process. This chipset supports GPU acceleration, AI engine and gaming mode and is expected to give a better gaming performance to its users within a budget.

Previous rumors point out at the presence of a 48MP primary camera sensor on this smartphone, which makes us believe that this Realme smartphone could be a tough challenger to the Redmi Note 7. Notably, the Xiaomi offering with a 48MP camera is slated to be launched in India on February 28.