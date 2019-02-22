ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Realme 3 India launch date confirmed; to feature company’s iconic design

    More Realme 3 details might be divulged in the coming days.

    By
    |

    Lately, Realme has been teasing the Realme 3, which is the next-generation smartphone from the company. And, there were speculations that it could be announced in early March. Following the same, the company has now shared a tweet confirming the India launch date of this smartphone.

    Realme 3 India launch date confirmed

     

    As per the tweet posted by Realme, the upcoming smartphone - Realme 3 is confirmed to be launched in India on March 4 at 12:30 PM. The invite comes with the tagline, "Power Your Style". The tweet also claims that the stars are unwrapping something celestial and it is touted to be a cosmic event.

    Only a few days back, the company teased the Realme 3 confirming that it will feature the iconic diamond cut rear design, dual cameras and MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. Now, the launch date of the smartphone has gone official. However, there is no word regarding the other aspects of this smartphone. Given that we are just a few days away from the launch of the Realme 3, we can expect more details to emerge online soon.

    Realme 3: What to expect

    Talking about the Realme 3, this smartphone will be the sequel to the Realme 1 and Realme 2. It is likely to be priced competitively as the previous offerings from the company. We can also expect it to be exclusive to the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

    While there is no word regarding the display to be used by this smartphone, the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC based on the 12nm process. This chipset supports GPU acceleration, AI engine and gaming mode and is expected to give a better gaming performance to its users within a budget.

    Previous rumors point out at the presence of a 48MP primary camera sensor on this smartphone, which makes us believe that this Realme smartphone could be a tough challenger to the Redmi Note 7. Notably, the Xiaomi offering with a 48MP camera is slated to be launched in India on February 28.

     

    Read More About: realme Realme 3 news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 14:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue