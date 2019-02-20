ENGLISH

    Realme 3 India launch likely pegged for early March

    By
    |

    Of late, we are coming across several reports regarding the next-generation Realme smartphone - Realme 3. Previously, there were speculations that the device could be launched sometime in the first quarter of the year. Following the same, the company started coming up with teasers hinting at the launch of this smartphone.

    Realme 3 India launch likely pegged for early March

     

    While there was no clear information regarding when we can expect this smartphone to be launched, a recent report by 91mobiles citing a source familiar with the plans of the company claims that the Realme 3 could see the light of the day in early March. However, there is no word regarding a specific launch date.

    Realme 3 official teaser

    Yesterday, the company took to Twitter to tease the launch of the Realme 3. The company shared a teaser hinting that the launch of the smartphone could be nearing. It eased the imminent launch of the Realme 3 by showing Realme 1 and Realme 2 retail boxes along with the caption 'Simple maths or something big?"

    'Gully boy' inspired video teaser

    Recently, a report showed a video teaser wherein the company's CEO Madhav Sheth is seeing along with the rappers from the Bollywood movie Gully Boy. Though the video teaser does not directly hint at the launch of the Realme 3, it is indirectly teased.

    Realme 3 rumors

    Going by the previous reports, we can expect the Realme 3 to arrive with a 48MP rear camera similar to the Redmi Note 7. This camera sensor might use the pixel binning technology to render 48MP output as seen in the recently launched smartphones from other brands. Also, as it is an upgrade to the Realme 2, we can expect it to feature an improved set of features and specifications as its prequel.

    If this smartphone arrives with attractive specifications, we can expect it to become one of the bestsellers in the Indian market like its predecessors give a tough challenge to Samsung Galaxy M20 and Redmi Note 7.

     

    Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    

