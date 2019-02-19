Realme 3 official teaser is out and it tests your math skills News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Realme 3 launch could be nearing.

Realme was speculated to launch a new smartphone sometime in the first quarter of the year. Going by the same, the company launched the Realme C1 (2019) a few weeks back. And, there are numerous speculations regarding the Realme 3, which is likely the sequel to the Realme 2 launched in August last year.

Just yesterday, we came across a video teaser showing the company CEO Madhav Sheth teasing the alleged Realme 3 in Gully Boy style. Now, the company has taken to Twitter to tease the imminent launch of the smartphone officially.

Realme 3 official teaser

As per the tweet posted by Realme, the Realme 3 has been teased with the caption, "Let's see if you can put 1 and 2 together". It also shows an image with the retail boxes of its predecessors - Realme 1 and Realme 2. This teaser tests your math skills and hints that the launch of the upcoming flagship smartphone - the Realme 3 could be nearing.

Realme 3 rumors

Going by the previous reports, we can expect the Realme 3 to arrive with a 48MP rear camera similar to the Redmi Note 7. This camera sensor might use the pixel binning technology to render 48MP output as seen in the recently launched smartphones from other brands. Also, as it is an upgrade to the Realme 2, we can expect it to feature an improved set of features and specifications as its prequel.

As announced by the company, we can either expect it to be launched with Android Pie out of the box. If not, it could be launched with Android Oreo and get the Android Pie update as the company has already assured that all its existing and upcoming phones will get the latest iteration of the OS. Moreover, it might also run ColorOS 6.0 with a new set of features and improvements.

Is it Redmi Note 7 rival?

We can expect the Realme 3 to be a rival to the Redmi Note 7, which is slated to be launched in India on February 28. This one is also a mid-range device with a 48MP primary camera and other goodies. Given that Realme was meant to compete against the likes of Xiaomi phones, we can expect the competition to be tough but it depends on the pricing.