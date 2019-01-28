Realme C1 (2019) launched as Flipkart exclusive in India starting at Rs 7,499

Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer made an entry in the Indian market back in May 2018 with the Realme 1 smartphone. Since then, the company has introduced four other smartphones in the country including Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and the selfie-oriented Realme U1. Now, the company has launched a new smartphone in the Indian market.

Realme has launched an upgraded variant of the affordable Realme C1 smartphone here in the country. The latest smartphone is dubbed as Realme C1 (2019) and it is available in two different storage options. The smartphone comes with a tagline 'Entertainment ka Boss' which suggests that the device is suitable for media consumption.

Realme C1 (2019) specifications:

In terms of hardware, the newly released Realme C1 (2019) packs some similar set of specifications and features as its predecessor with a tall display and plastic body design. Coming to the display, the smartphone boasts a tall 6.2-inch display panel that has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The LCD display panel offers HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels which means while streaming videos online on YouTube and others, the display will max out at 720 pixels. There is a notch on the top of the display that houses the selfie camera of the device.

The camera aspects include a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor which is paired with a 2MP secondary lens for depth sensing. To capture selfies and for video calls, there is a 5MP sensor at the front.

As for the processor, Realme's affordable smartphone makes use of an entry-segment Snapdragon 450 chipset which combined with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The device will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo-based on ColorOS 5.2 on top out-of-the-box. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. Backing up the smartphone is a big 4,230mAh battery unit.

Realme C1 (2019) price and availability:

The Realme C1 (2019) is available on two different storage options. The device comes with 2GB RAM/32G storage and 3GB RAM/32GB storage. The 2GB RAM variant carries a price tag of Rs 7,499, whereas, the 3GB RAM variant is retailing for Rs 8,499. The smartphone's first sale is going live on February 5 starting 12 noon. The smartphone is launching as a Flipkart exclusive device and will also be up for grabs via Realme's online web store.