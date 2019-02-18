Realme 3 teased by company CEO in ‘Gully Boy’ style

Ever since its launch, Realme has been quite successful in the Indian market due to its attractive smartphones that are priced affordable and packed with decent specifications. The company has launched an array of smartphones so far and is speculated to be working on the next device. Well, the talk is about the Realme 3.

In a recent teaser in the Bollywood style, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth teased the upcoming Realme 3 smartphone. As per the preview video of the official teaser of the upcoming Realme smartphone revealed by BGR India, CEO Madhav Sheth dances with rappers from Gully Boy movie. He is seen teasing the upcoming Realme 3 smartphone.

Realme 3 speculations

As of now, there is no word regarding what we can expect from this smartphone. However, it looks like the sequel to the Realme 1 and Realme 2 will be a bestseller. Notably, the Realme 2 hit the headlines recently as it crossed over 2 million units of sale. Given that it will be a sequel, the upcoming smartphone is expected to arrive with upgraded specifications and features.

Recently, we came across speculations that the company could be in plans to launch the next-generation smartphone with an affordable price tag sometime in the first quarter of this year. Notably, this smartphone is said to be a mid-range model as its predecessors. Also, there is an official confirmation from the company's CEO that this device could feature a whopping 48MP camera. So, we can expect this device to be launched in the Q1 under Rs. 15,000.

Following these rumors, the company launched the entry-level Realme C1 (2019), which is a successor to the yesteryear model that was launched alongside the Realme C1 priced under Rs. 10,000. As the official teaser has come now, we can expect further details to be revealed in the coming days regarding the Realme 3 and get a clarity regarding it soon.